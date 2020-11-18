The City of Kennesaw's Park & Recreation Department will host its annual holiday parade with a twist this year.
The community can enjoy a reverse parade on Dec. 12 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Instead of the parade traveling down Main Street, spectators will walk through to see the stationary floats and performers at Adams Park, 2600 Park Drive in Kennesaw. Each of the parade entrants will have their own space safely apart from each other. Attendees will walk through one way and weave up and down the aisles.
Kennesaw Parks & Recreation is seeking parade entries. Entry into the parade is free. Interested parties may complete an entry form at http://www.adaywithsanta.com/parade.html.
All parade entries will be judged and prizes will be awarded to four categories - Most Original, the Holly Jolly Award; Best Music, the Rockin Around the Christmas Tree Award; Funniest Float, the Ugly Christmas Sweater Award; and Best Overall Float, Winter Wonderland Award.
The holiday favorite, Elf, rated PG, will be shown on a giant inflatable screen at sundown. The areas will be marked with family squares to ensure social distancing. No reservations are required, but space is limited. Spaces will be allotted first come, first serve.
For more information, visit kennesaw-ga.gov/parks-and-recreation or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714.
