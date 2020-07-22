The City of Kennesaw announced that they will screen free, family-friendly movies at Swift-Cantrell Park.
The outdoor movie series, sponsored by Cobb EMC, will feature Elf on July 25, Frozen II on Aug. 8 and Sonic The Hedgehog on Sept. 26. The movies will be projected onto a giant inflatable screen after sundown.
The field will be marked with family squares to ensure social distancing. Participants can bring a blanket or low-back chairs.
Concessions will be available for purchase beginning at 6 p.m.
To register, visit https://secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog.
For more information, visit www.kennesaw-ga.gov.
