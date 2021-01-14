A part of Kennesaw State University’s School of Art and Design, the Bernard A. Zuckerman Museum of Art will have two exhibitions, opening on Jan. 23 and running through May 9.
The exhibits are a special Faculty Exhibition and The 9th Art: Frames and Thought Bubbles.
Faculty Exhibition
This exhibition in the Mortin Gallery will spotlight the talent and creativity of the artists who teach full-time in the School of Art and Design. As the largest public art school in the U.S., SOAAD exemplifies a breadth of expertise in artistic practice equal to that of any major university art school.
“Our faculty are the bearers and conveyers of this expertise with their demonstrably exceptional artistic skill and notable drive for innovation," said Geo Sipp, director of SOAAD. "We are thrilled to be able to share the latest discoveries and accomplishments in their individual artistic practices.”
“Faculty members at the School of Art and Design not only teach, but they are also working, professional artists, from sculptors to jewelry-makers to
photographers and illustrators," said Cynthia Nourse-Thompson, director of curatorial affairs at ZMA. "This is a unique opportunity to celebrate their work outside of the classroom in our museum space.”
Each artist has also submitted an artist statement to help the viewer better understand the work.
Professor Keith Smith’s work is “inspired from folklore, my own experiences, beliefs, or concerns, and is created with the expectation that people will find something in the work they relate to personally.” His piece “Tanker Teapot 2” is featured in the exhibition.
Kristine Kim, professor of graphic design, brings her passion for recycling and upcycling to her work “Earth Matters, 2020.” She “wanted to utilize the items, just holding space in my home, for a newfound purpose. This artwork is not a reformed figure nor a specific object, but by arranging them within the wooden frame and overflow the frame for a sculpture, I wanted to highlight humanity’s unnecessary need for overconsumption.”
Other artists featured include Craig Brasco, Page Burch, Jeff Campana, Sandee Chamberlain, Donna Colebeck, Valerie Dibble, Jonathan Fisher, Matt Haffner, Debbie Hutchinson, Joe Karg, Chris Malone, Joe Remillard, Don Robson and Robert Sherer.
The 9th Art: Frames and Thought Bubbles
This exhibition, curated by Geo Sipp, director of the School of Art and Design, provides an encyclopedic overview of comic art, sharing examples of a wide variety of visual and narrative storytelling styles from panels in early newspapers to contemporary comic images.
Original drawings and prints presented in this exhibition highlight the artistic skills of master artists who defined the comic art form, as well as the contemporary artists who created some of the most famous and influential characters in our shared cultural experience.
Comics on exhibition include Winsor McCay’s Little Nemo in Slumberland from 1908, and Will Eisner’s The Spirit from 1949; both pieces are on loan from The Ohio State University Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum in Columbus, Ohio.
Louise Simonson and June Brigman’s Power Pack from 1984 is also on exhibition. Brigman now teaches at the School of Art and Design, along with cartoonist and Emmy Award-winner Chris Malone.
The term “9th Art” acknowledges the reverence for which Franco-Belgian audiences regard comics in their culture. In France and Belgium, the term bande dessinée, which derives from the original description of the art form as drawn strips — analogous to the sequence of images in a film strip — has been given the honor of being referred to as the 9th art since the 1960s.
French film critic Claude Beylie first used the term in an article he wrote for the magazine Lettres et Medecins in 1964. Expanding on German philosopher Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel’s Lectures on Aesthetics, in which major art forms are ranked, comics and bande dessinée have followed film and television into the realm of fine art.
The ZMA has planned additional programming and workshops in association with this exhibition. All are free and open to the public.
For more information, visit https://arts.kennesaw.edu/zuckerman/.
