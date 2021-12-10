Kennesaw State University’s Zuckerman Museum of Art and Department of Dance collaborate

A part of Kennesaw State University’s School of Art and Design, the Bernard A. Zuckerman Museum of Art collaborated with the Department of Dance this semester to give students the opportunity to create dance performances in response to the exhibitions This Mortal Coil and The Labor of Remembrance: Print and Textile Works by Louise Bourgeois.
Two performances, free and open to the public, are scheduled for Friday at 8 p.m. and Saturday at 4 p.m.
Curated by Cynthia Nourse Thompson, director of Curatorial Affairs at the ZMA, This Mortal Coil and The Labor of Remembrance: Print and Textile Works by Louise Bourgeois will close on Saturday. The public is also invited to the closing reception on Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m.
The themes addressed in these two exhibitions are more relevant than ever, in response to current shared grim realities and global struggles, and their relationship to loss, injustice and mortality.
The first course of its kind in Dance, “Site Specific Performance: Process and Procession” uses the form of procession as a metaphor for the journey of life, according to Professor Sean Nguyen-Hilton. Students will perform throughout the ZMA, responding to artworks and collaborators alike.
“In the course, we have been talking about being ‘agents to the space’ so that the students aren't the sole focus or the spectacle. Students are working in—and with—the space to create an atmosphere. Viewers can observe the students in relationship to the space and the objects inside of it. This gives the students a more expansive performance experience which allows them to traverse time and space with a durational approach,” Nguyen-Hilton said.
Thompson says it’s been exciting to have the students in the ZMA this semester. Students had full access to the space surrounding the artworks and attended lectures and workshops by the internationally renowned artists.
Interim Dean Harrison Long explains that the unique course is a good example of using the College of the Arts’ world-class venues in which students may learn, grow and discover.
The course is scheduled again for Fall of 2022.
Artists featured in This Mortal Coil include Janine Antoni, Louise Bourgeois, Sonya Clark, Gail Deery, Carson Fox, Markus Hansen, Donna Smith Jones, Anders Krisár, Rosemary Laing, Pixy Liao, Roberto Mannino, Martha McDonald, Oscar Muñoz, Tony Orrico, Dario Robleto, Piper Shepard, and Anne Wilson.
Reservations are recommended.
For more information, visit https://arts.kennesaw.edu/zuckerman/exhibitions/current.php.
