Kennesaw State University’s Department of Dance will virtually host Israel-based Shaden Dance Company in the three-part, dance-on-camera performance of “Trilogy.”
The production will be streamed for free on ArtsKSU Virtual, on Feb. 26-27 at 8 p.m. A simple reservation at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35355/production/1034866 is all that is required to watch.
Created by founder and artistic director Shaden Abu Elasal, “Trilogy” looks at the idea of place as a space that holds memories, hopes, disappointments, aspirations, experiences and moments of anguish and joy. The piece takes place in Israel in three parts, beginning in the courtyards of Suzanne Dellal Centre in Tel Aviv, moving to the Old City Market in Nazareth, and finally, returning to Tel Aviv on the stage.
“It’s just really beautiful work," said KSU Dance professor and artistic director Lisa K. Lock. "The first and third sections are made for the camera, and Shaden was able to create a strong emotional context, sometimes with very minimal movement, in this beautiful landscape.”
Students also attended a virtual masterclass led by Shaden, who Zoomed in from Nazareth.
For more information, visit arts.kennesaw.edu.
