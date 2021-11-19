Kennesaw State University's Office of Undergraduate Research hosted its fall edition of the Symposium of Student Scholars, a university-wide conference in which undergraduate and graduate researchers present their projects.
The Nov. 18 symposium showcased research projects by more than 250 KSU students across a variety of academic disciplines.
Some of the projects were:
- Datiel Dayani, a member of the Advanced Majors Program, was excited and nervous to present his research at the symposium as it was his first virtual one. He is a psychology major with a focus in pre-med and a goal to become a psychiatrist. While research is not directly a part of this goal, he has overcome challenges that will help him in the future.
- Alexis Rumbaugh is majoring in biochemistry, and her project was about voltage-gated calcium channels and their auxiliary subunits. This type of research could grow into finding potential therapeutic targets for various diseases, and since Rumbaugh plans to go to medical school, the project is deeply connected to her passions and goals. She urges newer researchers to not be intimidated by the people around them and go for what they want to study. She recalls her first research project as a massively positive experience.
- Ryan Lowhorn is a computer science major from Canton, whose research with his mentor, Mohammed Chowdhury, seeks to identify the various clinical characteristics and risk factors associated with COVID-19 mortality in Mexico. For Lowhorn, conducting research is not without challenge, though the pursuit for knowledge pushes him forward through times of difficulty.
- Breauna Strawder and James Stewart are seeking therapeutic peptides which may serve as drugs for the treatment of illness caused by SARS-CoV-2 under the supervision of Dr. Mohammad Halim. Strawder is an undergraduate student studying biology with a focus in pre-med, and Stewart is a graduate student in the Master of Science in Chemical Sciences program. Strawder is focusing on investigating snake venom peptides for inhibitory activity against the SARS-CoV-2 3-chymotrypsin-like protease. Her research is complementary to Stewart's thesis research, which focuses more generally on identifying and designing peptide inhibitors of the same enzyme. Strawder's and Stewart's efforts alongside the nine other undergraduates in the lab will allow them to overcome any challenges they face as they will be able to rely on each other and the support and feedback of their mentor.
- Bre McDonald, Ami Eho and Barry Francis are all from various parts of the state of Georgia with different majors related to science. The group’s research is a systematic review that assesses the amount of exercise necessary to prevent gestational diabetes in overweight pregnant women.
- Jacob Segura is an English major and a theatre & performance studies major with a concentration in acting and a minor in linguistics. His project served as a critique of a personal narrative that he performed as a part of the KSU Tellers. In true English major fashion, he was excited about the essay portion of this project and urges students to start researching sooner in their college careers so that they may find their niche sooner.
- Jobair Hossain Faruk, a graduate student from Bangladesh, is working towards a Master of Science degree in Software Engineering. He also works as a graduate research assistant in the College of Computing and Software Engineering. His project focuses on blockchain technology to develop a secure and decentralized software system for patients, healthcare providers and authorized third parties. He is a skilled researcher and has presented this research at the recent IEEE International Conference on Digital Health, where he received the IEEE-ICDH Special Paper Award. He also has participated in KSU symposium events before. After his research experience at KSU, Faruk said he would encourage students to get involved in research labs across the university so that they can contribute and make positive impacts for the future.
- Blake Wilson is looking to further the understanding of power inverters through research involving total harmonic distortion. Wilson is an electrical engineering major, and will start working as an electrical distribution engineer at Pike Engineering in Marietta upon graduation. This isn't the first time he presented in the virtual symposium, but was unfazed, having experience in public speaking. He recommends students attempt to understand professors as people because it can lead to new and exciting opportunities.
- Sofia Aguilar, an undergraduate media & entertainment major, is conducting research that examines the representation of Latina women in big-budget studio films, particularly concentrating on the various stereotypes depicted in the portrayal of Latina women. Aguilar notes that, since she was born and raised in Honduras and Costa Rica until she was 14, one of the biggest challenges she must tackle in her day-to-day research life is the language barrier.
- Corey Hutto, Alicia Johnson, Kuma Moore, Chesslyn Lamar, Daezha Jackson, Olivia McCoy and Nia-Imani Mason worked together on their research project. They were looking to see if the beat per minute of music could affect a passenger’s ability to manually take over a self-driving vehicle in a potential crash. Hutto got involved in the research through an advanced psychology lab class. With stellar taste in music, the group chose to use the songs “Hey Ya” by Outkast, Kuma Moore and “Halo” by Beyonce due to their contrasting beats per minute. The project is looking at something that could potentially prevent car accidents in the future or some group members, this research offers clear experience that will be applicable in their future careers.
