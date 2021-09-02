Kennesaw State University will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks with a pair of memorial events.
The 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony, featuring keynote remarks from retired FBI Supervisory Special Agent Gina Young, will be Sept. 10 from noon to 1 p.m. on the Campus Green at KSU's Kennesaw campus, 1000 Chastain Road in Kennesaw. Young was an FBI special agent in New York on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001 when two airliners struck the World Trade Center. A first responder, she will share her memories of that day with the university community as it gathers to remember and honor the victims, survivors and those who rushed to help.
The 9/11 Memorial concert will be Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. in Morgan Hall at the Bailey Performance Center at KSU's Kennesaw campus. It will feature KSU's Chamber Singers, Symphony Orchestra, Wind Ensemble Brass & Percussion, and violinist Helen Kim. It will also be streamed live via KSU Arts Virtual.
