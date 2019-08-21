Don’t be a boar this weekend. Head to 19th annual Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival on Friday, Aug. 23 from 6 to 10 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 24 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Adams Park (2753 Watts Drive, Kennesaw 30144). GO!
The festival will feature two days of non-stop music, good eats, cold beer and interactive family-fun. The festival is a Kansas City Barbeque Society sanctioned competition, which is also recognized as an official Georgia BBQ Championship.
“From its humble beginnings, Pigs & Peaches has grown into one of the region’s most beloved festivals, attracting an estimated 65,000 attendees annually,” said Brittani Farmer, Kennesaw’s special events coordinator.
Over the years, the festival has evolved. “Its roots trace back to the historic train depot in downtown Kennesaw where, in 2000, the City of Kennesaw’s Parks & Recreation Department held a blues concert and barbeque cook-off for a handful of amateur grillers. The backyard-only tradition continued until 2007, when organizers chose to elevate the experience for competitive cook teams by sanctioning the event. In 2008, to make room for more cook teams and a few vendors eager to be part of the festivities, the event was moved to its current location at Adams Park,” Farmer said.
The festival boasts more than 200 vendors, exhibitor and contestant booths; a Kid Zone full of inflatable jumpers; amusements and attractions; tons of tasty treats to satisfy every whim; and an incredible lineup of live entertainment and street performers. Musical acts will include Blair Crimmins and the Hookers, Pandora’s Box, the School of Rock East Cobb House Band, Daniel Lieving, The Paul Hand Band and more.
The family stage provides the opportunity for young performers to show off their talents on the big stage in front of a welcoming audience. The event will conclude with a fireworks spectacular at 9:30 p.m.
The festival is about community. “This event supports local artisans and barbecue competitors from around Georgia. Pigs & Peaches also provides a diverse experience that brings together our community,” Farmer said.
For information on parking, courtesy shuttles and more, visit pigsandpeaches.com.
