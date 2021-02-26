The Kennesaw Parks & Recreation Department announced they will continue the tradition of the annual Bunny Breakfast.
This year, residents can participate from the comfort of their vehicles.
Attendees will have the opportunity to take a quick photo with the Easter Bunny, grab breakfast to-go and take home an Egg Hunt kit. Curbside breakfast pick-up will take place on March 27 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Ben Robertson Community Center, 2753 Watts Drive in Kennesaw.
Breakfast includes pancakes, eggs, sausage, a fresh fruit cup and choice of drink. Egg Hunt kits include Easter eggs, candy, prizes and two Easter crafts. Attendees are also encouraged to bring their own camera to capture photos with the Easter Bunny.
Tickets are $5 per person. Advance purchase is required. Tickets are non-refundable after March 20.
