The City of Kennesaw’s Department of Parks & Recreation is putting a twist on their annual favorite “Valentine’s Dance Party.”
New this year, participants will be able to pick-up all of the supplies needed for an at-home dance party with “Valentine’s Dance in a Box.”
Kennesaw Parks & Rec will set the stage for friends and families to continue making memories on Valentine’s Day. Whether participants choose to stick with the dress attire or decide on something more causal, the night will be the participants’ to create.
Box contents will include crafts, Valentine’s cards, a small dessert box, and a playlist for one's family.
Registration for the event is currently open through Feb. 5. Cost is $10 per box and quantities are limited. Registration is available at
Boxes will be available for curbside pick-up on Feb. 11-12 from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ben Robertson Community Center.
