The City of Kennesaw’s Department of Parks & Recreation will host a Paper Flower Workshop as part of their Art in the Park Series on March 13 at the Ben Robertson Community Center, 2753 Watts Drive in Kennesaw.
The workshop will be taught by Preksha Khare, a paper artist specializing in giant paper flowers. She started flower making as a hobby and her first project was a backdrop for her daughter’s first birthday. Since then, her venture Craftworm Creations has come a long way. Her projects include smaller sets for home décor all the way to large scale backdrop for events and corporate users. Her flowers have been featured in Neiman Marcus’ Spring catalog.
Attendees will learn how to make a paper sunflower, have the opportunity to create their own and will receive supplies to take home. No previous experience needed. All supplies will be provided.
Advanced registration is required. Registration is $15 per person and available at https://secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTE0MTQ5MzY.
Masks are required to be worn while inside the Ben Robertson Community Center and during the workshop. Seats and tables will be cleaned and spaced appropriately for each reservation.
Outside food and beverages are welcome.
