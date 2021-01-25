The City of Kennesaw’s Department of Parks & Recreation will host a Cupcake Decorating class on Feb. 6 as part of their Art in the Park Series at the Ben Robertson Community Center, 2753 Watts Drive in Kennesaw.
In the introduction to cupcake decorating class, participants will learn piping preparation and techniques with various tips. Attendees will have time to practice their own technique and decorate their own cupcakes. No previous decorating experience is needed.
Advanced registration is required. Registration is $15 per person. Registration is available online at https://secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTEzODg4NTY.
Supplies included with registration are icing, colors to dye icing, bowls for mixing, several basic tips, couplers, buttercream icing bags and parchment paper for practice. Participants will receive a decorating starter kit to take home. Kennesaw Parks & Recreation asks that participants bring their choice of six unfrosted cupcakes with them to decorate.
Masks are required to be worn while inside the Ben Robertson Community Center and during the workshop. Seats and tables will be cleaned and spaced appropriately for each reservation. Outside food and beverages are welcome.
