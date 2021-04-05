The City of Kennesaw’s Department of Parks & Recreation will host a Bird & Butterfly House Workshop as part of their Art in the Park Series on April 21 at 6 p.m. at Swift-Cantrell Park, 3140 Old 41 Highway in Kennesaw.
Participants will have the option to choose a bird or butterfly house that will make an addition to any garden or backyard. Kennesaw Parks & Recreation Director Steve Roberts and Assistant Director Bill McNair will lead the workshop. This event is suitable for all ages. All materials will be supplied and no artistic experience is necessary.
Advanced registration is required. Cost is $15 per person. Registration is available online at https://secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTE0NzEzNjM. Light snacks and drinks will be available onsite or participants can bring their own food. Glass is not permitted in the park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.