The Kennesaw Police Department will host their first “One Community: A Celebration of Unity” event on Saturday, July 19, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Kennesaw First Baptist Church, according to a press release issued Thursday.
“One Community: A Celebration of Unity” will celebrate Juneteenth and the Kennesaw community and its diversity.
Kennesaw Police Department encourages the community to join them for this free and family-friendly event that will feature games, activities, music and barbecue.
