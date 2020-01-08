Kennesaw Parks & Recreation's Winter/Spring Class Registration is now open.
Resident and non-residents can register online or in person at the Ben Robertson Community Center, 2753 Watts Drive in Kennesaw.
The Winter/Spring season runs through April 25. All Kennesaw Parks & Recreation activities are open to the public. This season offers a wide array of activities for all ages including running, gymnastics, painting, dance, tai chi, photography, karate, pottery and tennis.
Register online 24 hours a day, seven days a week at kennesaw-ga.gov/parks-and-recreation/.
Regular office hours at the Ben Robertson Community Center are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, visit kennesaw-ga.gov or call 770 422-9714.
