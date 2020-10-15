The City of Kennesaw Parks & Recreation will have its annual Fall-O-Ween Fest at Swift-Cantrell Park, 3140 Old 41 Highway in Kennesaw, on Saturday from 4 to 9 p.m.
Activities include Miss Gail's Music Dance Party for toddlers, a witch hunt scavenger hunt, costume contests, a trick or treat trail where attendees will receive candy, crafts and a showing of Walt Disney Pictures' Halloweentown projected onto a giant inflatable screen after sundown.
The field will be marked with family squares to ensure social distancing. Masks are encouraged.
Participants can also bring a blanket or low-back chairs. Pop-up tents, canopies or beach umbrellas that obstruct the view of others are not permitted.
Concessions will be available for purchase starting at 4 p.m. Parking will be available inside the park and at neighboring Kennesaw Elementary School.
Kennesaw Parks & Recreation asks that participants register one member of their party on the registration system, CivicRec. Registration is available online for both the Outdoor Movie and Miss Gail’s Music at secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog.
For more information, call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714 or visit www.kennesaw-ga.gov/parks-and-recreation.
