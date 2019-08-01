Kennesaw Parks & Recreation’s Program Palooza will be Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ben Robertson Community Center, 2753 Watts Drive NW in Kennesaw.
Participants will have an opportunity to meet program instructors, observe and participate in a variety of demonstrations, and learn about dozens of recreation activities that will be offered this fall — from sports, dance and fitness programs to arts & crafts and adult enrichment classes. All ages are welcome. Admission is free.
Participants are encouraged to dress in their far out attire. Refreshments will be available while supplies last.
A discount will be offered for registration accepted on-site during the event.
For more information, visit kennesaw-ga.gov/parks-and-recreation or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.