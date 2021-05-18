The City of Kennesaw’s Department of Parks & Recreation will host a Tie Dye Workshop as part of their Art in the Park Series on June 5 at 6 p.m. at Swift-Cantrell Park, 3140 Old 41 Highway in Kennesaw.
This workshop will kick-off an evening prior to the screening of the second movie in the Outdoor Movie Series, School of Rock.
Parks & Rec staff will lead participants through the process of tie-dyeing. All supplies for tie-dye will be included. Participants can choose to bring three items of their own to tie-dye or choose to have the items provided for them: shirt, bag and choice of either a facemask or bandana.
No artistic experience is necessary. Registration is open to all age groups.
Advanced registration is required. Registration is $5 if participants supply their own items to tie-dye and $15 if the three items are provided for them.
Light snacks and drinks will be available onsite or participants can bring their own food. Glass is not permitted in the park.
For more information, visit www.kennesaw-ga.gov/parks-and-recreation or call 770-422-9714.
