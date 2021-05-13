Kennesaw Parks & Recreation invites residents to help celebrate the Summer season by decorating a wooden cutout in the shape of a popsicle to be displayed at Depot Park.
Kennesaw Parks & Rec will supply the wooden piece. Contestants will use paint, collage, mosaic or more to create a unique masterpiece to participate in this holiday art contest. Cost for entry is $12. Spaces are limited.
Popsicles will be on display July 2-30 at Depot Park. All popsicles will be judged and prizes will be awarded to the winning entries for Most Creative, Best Overall and Parks & Rec Director’s Choice.
Registration for participation closes on June 4. Popsicle pick up is June 7-11 and popsicle drop off is June 28 – July 2.
Winners will be announced on the Parks & Recreation Facebook page on July 9. Registration is available at https://secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-
For more information, visit www.kennesaw-ga.gov/parks-and-recreation or call 770-422-9714.
