Kennesaw Parks & Recreation will have its annual Fall-O-Ween on Oct. 12 from 4 to 9 p.m. at Swift-Cantrell Park, 3140 Old 41 Highway in Kennesaw.
The free event will feature carnival games, trick or treating, children’s amusements and costumed family-fun. Participants can come dressed in Halloween costumes and show off their moves during a Monster Mash Dance Party. Judges will award prizes to their favorite costumes. Concessions will be available for purchase.
Walt Disney Pictures' Hocus Pocus, rated PG, will be projected onto a giant inflatable screen after sundown. Participants can bring a blanket or low-back chairs. Pop-up tents, canopies or beach umbrellas that can obstruct the view of others are not permitted.
Parking is available inside the park and at neighboring Kennesaw Elementary School.
For more information, visit kennesaw-ga.gov/parks-and-recreation or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714.
