The City of Kennesaw will honor the service of military members past and present with a complimentary lunch on Nov. 11 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Ben Robertson Community Center, 2753 Watts Drive in Kennesaw.
All veterans and active duty military are invited to attend. No identification will be required.
The Ron Asby North Cobb American Legion Post 304 is partnering with Kennesaw city officials and Parks and Recreation staff to host the lunch. Other sponsors include Rafferty’s Restaurant & Bar, HighPoint Church and Kennesaw Family Life Church.
A small program will include acknowledgements from Mayor Derek Easterling and assistant city manager Marty Hughes, presentation of colors by North Cobb-Harrison NJROTC Unit and a special ceremony by Post 304.
For more information, visit kennesaw-ga.gov/parks-and-recreation or call 770-422-9714.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.