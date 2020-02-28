Tickets are on sale now for Kennesaw Parks & Recreation's annual Bunny Breakfast on March 28 at the Ben Robertson Community Center.
The event will feature a buffet including hot and ready pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, fresh fruit and breakfast sweets. The Easter Bunny will make his way from table to table to say hello to the children.
Seatings are available from 8 to 9:15 a.m. or 10 to 11:15 a.m.
Tickets are $6 per person. Children ages two and under do not need a ticket if they will be sitting in laps. Advance purchase is required. Tickets are non-refundable after March 21.
For more information, visit www.kennesaw-ga.gov/parks-and-recreation/special-events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.