The City of Kennesaw’s Parks & Recreation Department will host it’s Winter Kick Off on Dec. 1 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the front of the Ben Robertson Community Center, 2753 Watts Drive in Kennesaw.
Winter Kick Off is an open house party that gives the public an opportunity to explore all of the experiences available with Parks & Rec during the Winter/Spring season. Guests will have the opportunity to meet with program instructors and learn about program opportunities in the upcoming season.
A 10% discount on registration will be offered to attendees the day of the event.
Kennesaw Parks & Recreation will provide free refreshments, activities and crafts to-go during the event, while supplies last.
For more information, visit kennesaw-ga.gov/parks-and-recreation or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.