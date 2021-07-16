The City of Kennesaw Department of Parks & Recreation will have their inaugural Kid’s ‘Que class and competition on Aug. 7 from 3 to 6 p.m.
Kid’s ‘Que is the kid-friendly version of the barbecue competitions that are hosted at the annual Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival.
Parks & Rec will host a barbecue class for kids, ages 7-15, to learn all about the barbecue process. Attendees will learn about making marinades, marinating different meats, lighting the grill, seasoning and cooking, as well as nutrition and healthy cooking techniques. The Southern Thunder BBQ Cooking School will be leading the class.
Those enrolled in the class are able to enter in the competition that will take place on Aug. 20 at Pigs & Peaches. The class is a prerequisite to signing up for the competition. A parent must accompany the child at all times during class and competition (child/parent team).
For the competition, the contestants will be provided with a tabletop grill, charcoal, lighter fuel, one pound of ground pork or beef, presentation tray to be used for turn-in, table, meat thermometer, disposable gloves and paper towels. All other supplies/ingredients are the contestant’s responsibility. Each contestant will receive one free festival t-shirt.
The competition will host two age divisions, 7-10 and 11-15, with both a winner and a runner-up in each division. Winners will be presented a $50 prize and a portable grill and runner-ups will be presented with a $25 prize and a trophy.
For more information, visit kennesaw-ga.gov/parks-and-recreation or call 770-422-9714.
