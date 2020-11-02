City of Kennesaw Parks & Recreation is now accepting applications for the 2020 Holiday Tree Decorating Contest.
The deadline for applications is Nov. 23.
The entry fee is $50. Space is limited and entries will be accepted on a first come, first serve basis. All entries will be judged and prizes will be awarded to the winning entries in each of the following categories - Best Overall, Most Creative, Best Theme and Popular Vote. The Best Overall Tree will receive a $150 cash prize. The Most Creative, Best Theme and Popular Vote will each receive a $100 cash prize.
Trees will be on display on Main Street in Kennesaw from Dec. 8–31.
Applications are available at https://secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTEyODc3NzY.
For more information, visit kennesaw-ga.gov/parks-and-recreation or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714.
