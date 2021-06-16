Kennesaw Parks & Recreation will celebrate Go Skateboarding Day on June 21 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Kennesaw Skatepark, located at Swift-Cantrell Park, 3140 Old 41 Highway NW in Kennesaw.
Kennesaw Parks & Rec will be providing snacks and music for the free event and will have vendors on-site.
Go Skateboarding Day was created in 2004 by the International Association of Skateboard Companies to help make skateboarding more accessible through events held in major cities around the world. In 2006, more than 350 events took place in 32 countries. The following year, the IASC received Special Congressional Recognition from U.S. Congresswoman Loretta Sanchez for its work in promoting skateboarding and encouraging young people to get outside and practice the sport.
For more information, visit www.kennesawparks.com or call 770-422-9714.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.