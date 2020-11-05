City of Kennesaw Parks & Rec will be hosting a drive thru breakfast at Swift-Cantrell Park, 3140 Old 41 Highway NW in Kennesaw, on Nov. 19 in appreciation of residents.
Kennesaw Parks & Rec is thankful for the community attending events, programs and visiting their parks. Residents can stop by the park from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. for free breakfast items including Chick-fil-A biscuits, granola bars, fruit, juice and coffee.
The event is first come, first serve and while supplies last.
For more information, visit kennesaw-ga.gov/parks-and-recreation or call 770-422-9714.
