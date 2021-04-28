Kennesaw Parks & Recreation’s annual Backyard Campout is returning to Swift-Cantrell Park on May 15.
Attendees can enjoy camping under the night sky, along with backyard games, field activities, discovery stations and campfire entertainment featuring stargazing and s'mores.
The registration fee is $30 per 10-foot by 10-foot campsite and includes a hot dog dinner and biscuit breakfast. Participants will need to bring their own tent. A limited number of campsites are available. Advance registration is required at https://secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTE0NzA4NTg.
All participants under the age of 17 must be accompanied in their tent by their parent/legal guardian or other family member over the age of 18.
Kennesaw Parks & Rec hosts this event in support of the National Wildlife Federation's efforts to encourage children and families to experience the outdoors and connect with nature.
For more information, call 770-422-9714 or visit kennesaw-ga.gov/parks-and-recreation.
