Kennesaw Parks & Recreation will host its popular Book Swap at the Ben Robertson Community Center, 2753 Watts Drive in Kennesaw, on May 1 from 8 to 11 a.m.
The event will take place in the parking lot of the Community Center to allow for proper social distancing. Masks are highly encouraged at the event.
Participants can drop off gently used hardcover or paperback books, music CDs, DVD movies and vinyl records on April 29-30 from noon to 8 p.m. and receive a ticket redeemable for the same number of items during "open swap" on May 1.
Books must have their front and back covers intact and be in good condition. CDs, DVDs and vinyl records must be in their original cases and fully operable. Magazines, software, VHS or cassette tapes, adult content, unauthorized or illegal material will not be accepted.
Items will be organized into the following categories: Fiction, Children, Teen, Non-Fiction, DVDs and CDs/Vinyl. This swap is completely free. Items cannot be purchased with money. Any remaining items left at the end of the swap will be donated.
There will be coffee and snacks, while supplies last, at the event. From 10 to 11 a.m., event organizers will begin doing two, three, four, etc. for one in an effort to clear out the remaining items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.