111120_MDJ_Dateline_DayWithSanta.JPG

Pictured is the City of Kennesaw's Christmas tree from a previous holiday season.

 Special

The City of Kennesaw will usher in the holiday season on Dec. 5 from 1 to 5 p.m. with a snow slide, stage performances, vendor market and photos with Santa.

The evening will conclude with the lighting of the Christmas tree in downtown Kennesaw.

Registration is required for the tree lighting and photos with Santa. Registration is available at https://bit.ly/3lgy1e0.

For more information, visit kennesaw-ga.gov/parks-and-recreation or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714.

