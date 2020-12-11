For the health and safety of staff and the community, Kennesaw Parks & Recreation has made the decision to postpone the 2021 Book Swap.
The Book Swap, typically held in January, will be postponed to a warmer month when a tent can be set-up to allow for social distancing.
The event is a free and easy way to freshen-up a personal library. Participants can drop off their gently used hardcover or paperback books, music CDs, DVD movies and vinyl records the Thursday and Friday before the swap and receive a ticket redeemable for the same number of items during open swap time the following Saturday.
Books must have their front and back covers intact and be in good condition. CDs and DVDs must be in their original cases and fully operable. Magazines, software, VHS or cassette tapes, adult content, unauthorized or illegal material will not be accepted.
After the event, all unclaimed items will be donated to charitable
For more information, visit www.kennesaw-ga.gov.
