GREAT LAKES, Ill. – Sailors are some of the most highly-trained people on the planet, according to Navy officials, and this training requires highly-dedicated instructors.
At Naval Education and Training command, instructors at advanced technical schools teach sailors to be highly skilled, operational and combat ready warfighters, while providing the tools and opportunities for continuous learning and development.
Fireman Laszlo Nagy, a native of Kennesaw, is a student at NETC, learning the necessary skills needed to be a machinist's mate.
A machinist’s mate is responsible for the overall machinery and boilers onboard Navy warships.
Students attend advanced technical schools after “boot camp.” They are taught the basic technical knowledge and skills required to be successful in their new careers.
Nagy, a 2017 graduate of Sprayberry High School, credits success in the Navy to many of the lessons learned growing up in Kennesaw.
“I learned the importance of reliability, honesty and having a good work ethic,” Nagy said. “These traits have definitely translated well into my Navy life.”
NETC educates and trains those who serve, providing the tools and opportunities which enable life-long learning, professional and personal growth and development, ensuring fleet readiness and mission accomplishment.
NETC is made up of six commands that provide a continuum of professional education and training in support of Surface Navy requirements that prepare enlisted sailors and officers to serve at sea, providing apprentice and specialized skills training to 7,500 sailors a year.
Serving in the Navy is a continuing tradition of military service for Nagy, who has military ties with family members who have previously served. Nagy is honored to carry on the family tradition.
“My uncle served in the Army and it feels good to continue the tradition,” Nagy said.
As a member of one of the U.S. Navy’s most relied-upon assets, Nagy and other sailors know they are part of a legacy that will last beyond their lifetimes providing the Navy the nation needs.
“Serving in the Navy means serving my country and protecting my loved ones,” Nagy said.
