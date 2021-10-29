The Paul Anderson Youth Home in Vidalia recently celebrated the beginning of its 60th anniversary year with an opening ceremony on campus at 1603 McIntosh Street in Vidalia.
Nathaniel Thompson of Kennesaw was one of six distinguished alumni who were being recognized by the youth home as success stories, living productive and positive lives and named “Gold Medalists for Life.”
Thompson never expected the honor. The 33-year-old lives a relatively peaceful life with his wife and children in the West Chicago area now, where he works at Wheaton College as the Wheaton Passage Program Director. His life could have been the exact opposite of what he is experiencing now if not for the youth home.
Growing up in Kennesaw, Thompson fell in with the wrong crowd late in high school. Obsessive video gaming led to a serious drug problem.
Overwhelmed with feelings of hopelessness and despair, he was constantly arguing with his parents. These arguments turned violent, resulting in a stint in jail. Upon release, he attempted suicide.
An aunt who worked at Chick-fil-A, a longtime sponsor of the youth home, suggested PAYH to him and his parents.
“I knew I needed help,” Thompson said. “I wasn’t very spiritual, but I had recently felt a powerful experience with Jesus Christ."
Each young man in PAYH’s care receives counseling, academic assistance to complete their education, job training and substance abuse therapy, if necessary. Still, Thompson had conflicting feelings about church and religion upon arriving at the youth home.
“What meant the most to me was in class and in Bible study, learning about God’s grace. That we are loved despite our faults and mistakes. It made hard work mean more, because God’s grace was constant, even if the work wasn’t as perfect as I’d like it to be,” Thompson said.
That turning point led to a desire for self-improvement in addition to what he was learning at the youth home. He began reading self-help books and recalls how sitting at the large dining table with the rest of the young men allowed him to learn the art of conversation, asking meaningful questions and learning by listening to others. Upon graduating in 2008, he returned home to his parents and mended their relationship.
“It was important to capitalize on all the lessons I had learned. It wasn’t easy, we had some critical conversations, but it was worth it,” Thompson said.
While hecredits PAYH for instilling in him a work ethic and an understanding of community and connection, he says spiritual growth is what put his life on an upward trajectory
Paul Anderson, who was declared “the strongest man in the world” after the 1956 Melbourne Olympic games, was a gold medal winner and weightlifting legend. To this day, no one has exceeded or even matched his feat of lifting 6,270 lbs. in a back lift.
Anderson used his fame to promote youth physical fitness and his devotion to Jesus Christ. While touring the country as a goodwill ambassador, he developed a desire to help young people mired in bad behavior and poor choices who were throwing their lives away. Along with his wife, Glenda, the Paul Anderson Youth Home was founded in 1961.
The private event on Oct. 23 featured an Olympic torch from the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games that passed from one generation to the next. Attendees were given candles lit by this historic torch to honor the youth home's 60 years of transforming the lives of troubled youth.
Glenda Anderson Leonard, the youth home's matriarch, recently turned 80 years old. She passed the torch to her daughter and son-in-law, Paula and Edward Schaefer, to lead the youth home into the future.
A proclamation from Gov. Brian Kemp was also read at the event.
For more information, call 912-537-7237 or visit www.payh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.