The Kennesaw Museum Foundation and the Southern Museum of Civil War & Locomotive History are hosting The Great Locomotive Railroad Roam scavenger hunt from Oct. 9-19.
The Roam replaces the museum’s annual gala, which was canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Proceeds benefit the Kennesaw Museum Foundation in support of the Southern Museum. All donations are tax-deductible.
The event is $25 per team to enter. After registering, participants will receive a list of clues and specific instructions.
Teams then must submit their entries to the Roam’s Facebook page by Oct. 19 at 4 p.m. A committee will select winners in several categories, including creativity.
For more information, visit facebook.com/The-Great-Locomotive-Railroad-Roam-113049637187846/.
