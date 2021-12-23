In December 2021, volunteers Mike Evans and Hewitt Dupont helped Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park with historic landscape preservation.
Evans and Dupont worked in clearing a section of the historic earthworks along Cheatham Hill Drive, known as the Granbury redoubt. Throughout their two days of work, the volunteers removed pine seedlings and additional brush from in front of the redoubt, enabling park visitors to see the artillery pieces and learn about the military importance of the position.
Evans and Dupont also spent a week in August clearing a small diamond-shaped redoubt, located just north of Dallas Highway along the Hardage Mill Trail. This redoubt was overgrown with tree saplings, shrubs and falling tree limbs.
Similar to their work in December, the men completely cleared the position of brush and small trees. Their hard work and dedication helped to restore, retain and stabilize the integrity of the historic earthwork. In clearing the area, the park can provide additional interpretation of the historical earthworks and cultural landscape in this area of the park.
Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park’s Volunteer-In-Parks program plans offer volunteers opportunities in Spring 2022. These opportunities are based on the work done by Evans and Dupont as well as a similar program at Gettysburg National Military Park.
