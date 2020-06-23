This weekend, Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield will commemorate the 156th anniversary of the Battle of Kennesaw Mountain.
Instead of on-site programming, park staff, volunteers and living history experts will offer virtual programming to engage and inform visitors about life during 1864. Hourly programs/activities on Saturday and Sunday will include artillery and infantry demonstrations with one program using Confederate uniforms and one program using Union uniforms, guided hikes, 19th century children’s games, programs on women, undercooks and stretcher bearers, and civilian life.
Programs will be available for viewing via Facebook at www.facebook.com/KMNBP. There is no registration required. Programs are suited for all ages.
A full listing of virtual programs and their respective times during the Battle Anniversary weekend will be available on the park’s Facebook page and the park’s website at www.nps.gov/kemo under the schedule of events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.