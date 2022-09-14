On Sept. 21, the National Park Service will host a public input meeting on the Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park Traffic and Safety Assessment.
The purpose of this assessment is to evaluate traffic conditions at park trail crossings and to identify potential countermeasures that would improve traffic safety and operations for all types of road and trail users.
The park provides one of the largest contiguous federally managed public green spaces in a major metropolitan area serving millions of visitors each year. There are more than 20 miles of designated trails used for hiking, running, dog walking and horseback riding. The KEMO Traffic and Safety Assessment includes an analysis of five locations where these trails cross a roadway within the park.
Those are:
Site 1: 24 Gun Battery Trail, near Old Mountain Road at Stilesboro Road.
Site 2: Noses Creek Trail, at Dallas Highway.
Site 3: Pigeon Hill Trail, at Burnt Hickory Road and the Pigeon Hill parking area.
Site 4: Camp Brumby Trail, at Burnt Hickory Road to the east of Site 3.
Site 5: Kolb Farm Trail, at Cheatham Hill Road horse trailer parking area.
An important aspect of the study process is gathering information from the public about existing traffic and safety conditions at the five trail crossings. This information will supplement collected traffic and safety data being reviewed by the project team.
The NPS will host an in-person open house style meeting about the study on Sept. 21 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Kennesaw Mountain Visitor Center, 900 Kennesaw Mountain Drive in Kennesaw. Members of the public are welcome to stop by at any point during the meeting and share their feedback.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.