Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, 900 Kennesaw Mountain Drive in Kennesaw, will have Forgotten Parks on Sept. 28 at 2 p.m. as part of its Saturday Lecture Series.
Kennesaw Mountain, the Grand Canyon and the Great Smoky Mountains are just a few of the 419 units in the National Park Service system. There are also locations throughout the country that were once NPS units, but are no longer part of the system.
Participants can join Andrew Bramlett as he shares stories of these forgotten parks and what ultimately happened to them.
For more information, call 770-427-4686, ext. 0 or visit www.nps.gov/kemo.
