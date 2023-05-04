Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park is hosting a number of programs this month. All programs are outdoors and weather dependent. They are held at the visitor center unless otherwise noted.
- Museum tours every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 2 p.m.
- May 6 at 11 a.m., noon, 2 and 3 p.m. will be Infantry Demonstrations. Participants can see living history volunteers and Rangers set up camp and live life for a day as Civil War infantryman. Volunteers and Rangers will also go over basic drill, school of the soldier, arms/accoutrements and even food and disease. These demonstrations will be held at the end of Cheatham Hill Drive.
- May 7 at 11 a.m., noon, 2 and 3 p.m. will be Artillery Demonstrations. Artillery was a vital component to the operations of both armies during the Atlanta Campaign and played a key role in several engagements during the Battle of Kennesaw Mountain. Living historians will hold camp and shoot the cannon. These demonstrations will be held at the end of Cheatham Hill Drive.
- May 13 at 11 a.m. will be the New Salem Community. Prior to the Battle of Kennesaw Mountain, the area had several small thriving communities. During this presentation, the Ranger will discuss the Hardage Family and others who lived in the shadow of the mountain. This program will be held in the field at the foot of Pigeon Hill, near the parking area. Parking is on Burnt Hickory Road.
- May 14 at 11 a.m. will be Guided Assault Trail Hike. On June 27, 1864, nearly 9,000 Union soldiers made a historic charge into what they believed would be death or capture. Follow in the footsteps of these brave men as this Ranger-guided tour explores the heaviest area of fighting during the battle. Parking is at Activity Area 3 on Cheatham Hill Road.
- May 20 at 11 a.m. will be Chemical Weapons and Technology of the Civil War. The weapons technology of the Civil War grew exponentially. The Gatling gun and the Henry rifle were some of the more popular examples. But did you know that there were proposals for poison gas shells and the Ketchum grenade? Meet near the
- Visitor Center front desk to join the discussion about the forgotten technology and innovation seen during the war.
- May 21 at 11 a.m. Kennesaw Mountain and the Civilian Conservation Corps. Have you ever wondered how Kennesaw Mountain NBP made the transition from war torn battlefield to a lush green space with great hikes? Join this short 1 mile hike, 2 miles roundtrip, to Kennesaw Mountain's Civilian Conservation Corps Camp Brumby to learn more. This hike will leave from the Visitor Center.
- May 27 at 11 a.m., noon, 2 and 3 p.m. will be Infantry Demonstrations.
- May 28-29 at 11 a.m., noon, 2 and 3 p.m. will be Artillery Demonstrations. These demonstrations ill be held at the front field.
For more information, contact the Visitor Center at 770-427-4686, ext. 0, or visit www.nps.gov/kemo.
