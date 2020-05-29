From June 1-5, Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park will host a virtual summer camp, entitled “Backyard Virtual Junior Ranger Summer Camp” geared for elementary-aged children.
The online activities will be aired on the park’s Facebook page in the form of pre-recorded videos and suggested supplemental activities, and will be posted in 30-minute increments beginning at 10 a.m. and ending at noon. Each activity varies in length and may or may not fill the full 30-minutes.
Cobb Water System also partners with the park for these offerings.
The themes for each day are as follows:
- Monday is Explore the National Parks
- Tuesday is Investigate Kennesaw Mountain
- Wednesday is Nature Hunt
- Thursday is Civil War Facts
- Friday is Look Beneath
No pre-registration is required. Participants simply log onto park’s Facebook page to participate.
For a full schedule, visit www.nps.gov/KEMO in the events section or follow www.facebook.com/KMNBP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.