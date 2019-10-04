Kennesaw Mayor Derek Easterling will lead two community bike rides for “Wheels Up!” on Oct. 12 at 8:30 and 9 a.m. at Aviation Park.
The event is a leisurely ride on the Noonday Creek Trail.
Georgia Commute Options has collaborated with the Town Center Community Alliance, the non-profit partner of the Town Center Community Improvement District, the City of Kennesaw, REI Kennesaw and Kennesaw State University’s Nature Bound outdoor recreation program to present this free event as part of The Atlanta Bike Challenge: Biketober.
Participants may bring their own bike or riders 18 years old and over can hop on a Zagster, part of the Town Center bike share, which is free for the first hour. The event will also feature bike safety lessons and a pop up bike shop with free tune-ups. Cyclists are encouraged to bring their own helmet.
