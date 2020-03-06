The City of Kennesaw announced the schedule for the 2020 Kennesaw Grand Prix 5K series.
The series, the premier 5K race series in north Georgia, is run on a mostly flat and fast asphalt course, professionally timed and USAT&F Certified, through downtown Kennesaw.
The six 5K races are part of the Fit City Kennesaw initiative which encourages residents to become more active and engage in wellness-related activities. Registration can be done online at www.kennesawgrandprix.com. The entry fee is $25 or $35 on race day and includes a race t-shirt.
This year’s schedule is - May 9 will be Swift-Cantrell Classic, June 6 will be the Hero Run, July 11 will be The Sports Fanatic, Aug. 5 will be the Dream Dash, Sept. 19 will be the Great Locomotive Race and Oct. 31 will be the Garden Gallop.
Each race begins at the Kennesaw First Baptist Church on Main Street in downtown Kennesaw. Each race program includes a 1-mile fun run at 7:30 a.m.; the 5K at 8 a.m.; and a Tot Trot at 8:55 a.m. Awards are presented in the plaza adjacent to the Pedestrian Underpass at 9 a.m.
All races are electronically timed by Orion Racing and awards are presented to the overall Male and Female winners, Male and Female Masters winners and the top three finishers in 12 age groups.
Participants in four of the six 5K series races will receive a specially designed hooded pullover made of premium soft French terry and imprinted with the Kennesaw Grand Prix logo.
