The City of Kennesaw announced the 2023 Kennesaw Grand Prix 5K series schedule.
The series, the premier 5K race series in north Georgia, is run on a mostly flat and fast asphalt course, professionally timed and USAT&F Certified, through downtown Kennesaw and Swift-Cantrell Park. The course is perfect for competitive runners seeking a qualifying time for the Peachtree Road Race. But the festival-like
atmosphere and plentiful food and drink make these races perfect for beginner runners/walkers, as well as families.
The four 5K runs are part of the Fit City Kennesaw initiative, encouraging residents to become more active and engage in wellness-related activities. Registration can be done online at https://raceroster.com/series/2023/72449/kennesaw-grand-prix-race-series. The entry fee of $35 includes a race t-shirt. Early bird registration is now open for $30 per race or $105 for the series.
This year’s lineup is Fit City 5K on May 13, Summer Sun Run 5K on June 10, Harvest Hustle 5K on Sept. 9 and Nightmare on Main 5K on Oct. 28.
Each race begins at the Kennesaw First Baptist Church on Main Street in downtown Kennesaw. Each race program includes a one mile fun run at 7:30 a.m.; the 5K at 8 a.m.; and a Tot Trot at 8:55 a.m. Awards are presented at the after party on Main Street at 9:15 a.m.
All races are electronically timed by Orion Racing and awards are presented to the overall Male and Female winners, Male and Female Masters Winners, and the top three finishers in 12 age groups.
Participants in three of the four races in the 5K series races will receive custom Kennesaw Grand Prix branded stainless steel water bottle.
Kennesaw Parks & Recreation will host a kick-off party for the series on April 20 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Recreation Center, 2737 Watts Drive in Kennesaw. Attendees will have the opportunity to register for the series as a whole or individual races and meet with vendors and sponsors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.