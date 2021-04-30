The City of Kennesaw announced the schedule for the 2021 Kennesaw Grand Prix 5K series.
The series, the premier 5K race series in north Georgia, is run on a mostly flat and fast asphalt course, professionally timed and USAT&F Certified, through
downtown Kennesaw. The course is perfect for competitive runners seeking a qualifying time for the Peachtree Road Race. But the festival-like atmosphere make the races perfect for beginner runners/walkers as well as families.
The six 5K runs are part of the Fit City Kennesaw initiative which encourages residents to become more active and engage in wellness-related activities. Registration can be done online at https://raceroster.com/series/2021/47611/kennesaw-series. The entry fee is $25 and includes a race t-shirt. The cost on race day is $35.
This year’s lineup is the Swift-Cantrell Classic on May 8, the Run for Wounded Heroes on June 5, The Sports Fanatic on July 10, the Dream Dash on Aug. 14, the Great Locomotive Race is Sept. 18, and the Garden Gallop on Oct. 30.
Each race program includes a one mile fun run at 7:30 a.m.; the 5K at 8 a.m.; and a Tot Trot at 8:55 a.m. Awards are presented at the after party in
the front parking lot of Kennesaw First Baptist Church 9:15 a.m.
All races are electronically timed by Orion Racing and awards are presented to the overall Male and Female winners, Male and Female Masters Winners, and the top three finishers in 12 age groups.
Participants in four of the six 5K series races will receive custom Kennesaw Grand Prix branded lounge pants.
For more information, visit www.kennesawgrandprix.com.
