Christ Episcopal Church in Kennesaw will after services on Sept. 29 have a ribbon cutting ceremony for their new St. Michael Law Enforcement and First Responder Chapel.
“We identified a need in our community and want to be part of the solution,” said Father Ben Day, Rector and active Kennesaw Police Chaplin.
The vision for St. Michael’s Chapel was to create a safe and quiet place for law enforcement officers to take their breaks, away from the constant demands of their duty and service. Officers are often approached in public when enjoying a quick meal and may have difficulty when using public restrooms given the clothing and equipment requirements.
“As I have spent time with first responders around North Cobb, South Cherokee, Kennesaw and Marietta one of the constant things I hear from the officers is they have a hard time finding a quiet place to sit, to think or just to eat and use the facilities,” Day said.
September was chosen because it is a significant month for all law enforcement and the 29th is St. Michael’s Feast Day.
Police officers, first responders and community members are invited to a special liturgy at 10:30 a.m. celebrating St. Michael, the patron of first responders, and to a reception and opening of the chapel at noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.