The City of Kennesaw and Kennesaw Parks & Recreation have decided to cancel both the Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival and Salute to America events.
Pigs & Peaches was originally scheduled for Aug. 21-22 and the Salute to America event had previously been rescheduled from July 3 to Sept. 12.
