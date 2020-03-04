The 2020 Kennesaw Beer & Wine Festival will be April 25 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Depot Park, 2829 Cherokee Street in Kennesaw.
The 21 and up event is hosted by Atlanta Beer Festivals and the Kennesaw Downtown Development Authority for the sevent time.
There will be over 100 beers, featuring the local Georgia breweries and a select number of breweries from all over the country. There will also be 25 wines and a bunch of ciders. Lazy Guy Distillery will offer small samples.
Tickets go on sale March 11 at 10 a.m. Tickets are $35 advance, $40 after April 16 and $50 day of the event. Tickets include a souvenir cup, enteratinment and beer samples. There will also be a Designated Driver ticket available for $!5 day of event.
There is no parking at the venue and only a limited amount of street parking available.
For more information, visit http://www.kennesawbeerandwinefest.com.
