The Kennesaw Art & Culture Commission will present the artwork of Sarah Willaert.
Willaert’s exhibit, “A Path Through My Mind & Heart” will be on display through the end of April at the Fine Art Gallery in the Ben Robertson Community Center, 2753 Watts Drive in Kennesaw.
Willaert will be on-site Thursdays through the month of April from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. to speak with Gallery visitors.
A Gallery Tour and “Create With Me” free, virtual tutorial video can be found on the Kennesaw Parks & Recreation Facebook page at www.facebook.com/KennesawParksRecreation.
KACC invites the community to participate in creating with Willaert via coloring pages that have been ploaded to the city’s website at https://www.kennesaw-ga.gov/download/sarah-willaert-coloring-pages/. Once colored, KACC asks that participants submit a copy of their work to KACC@kennesaw-ga.gov. All participants will be entered into a drawing to win a gift card.
The deadline for entries is April 22, as the drawing will take place on April 23.
For those unable to view the exhibit in-person, a digital version has been uploaded to the KACC Facebook page at https://tinyurl.com/puv3x3hb.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.