The Kennesaw Art & Culture Commission will present the artwork of Amanda Hogan.
Hogan’s exhibit, “Chroma Storm Arts” is on display now through the end of May at the Fine Art Gallery in the Ben Robertson Community Center, 2753 Watts Drive in Kennesaw. An opening reception for the exhibit is scheduled for Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Center.
Amanda Hogan is a children’s hairstylist who decided to get in touch with her creative side. It all started with an acrylic pour. She has an art gallery and studio in Rockmart also named Chroma Storm Arts.
For those unable to view the exhibit in-person, a digital version has been uploaded to the KACC Facebook page at https://tinyurl.com/frc336ed.
