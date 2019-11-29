Chatty Crafters will meet Monday at 2 p.m. at Kemp Memorial Library, 4029 Due West Road in Marietta.
Crafters of all skill levels are invited to join the group to create crafts and share lively conversations, offer creative ideas and start a group project. The group will meet Dec. 2, 9 and 16.
For more information, call 770-528-2527 or visit www.cobbcat.org.
